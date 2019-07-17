Mainland authorities can exercise discretion to send back Hong Kong suspects involved in crimes in the city, but handovers from this side of the border have never occurred amid the lack of an extradition agreement.
Hong Kong murder suspect, 27, sent back to city after fleeing to mainland China following knife incident at Yuen Long salon
- Police say he was confronted by trio after a row with a woman, and attacked one of the three
- He was caught and sent back across the border 10 days after fleeing
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
