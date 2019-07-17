Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mainland authorities can exercise discretion to send back Hong Kong suspects involved in crimes in the city, but handovers from this side of the border have never occurred amid the lack of an extradition agreement.
Law and Crime

Hong Kong murder suspect, 27, sent back to city after fleeing to mainland China following knife incident at Yuen Long salon

  • Police say he was confronted by trio after a row with a woman, and attacked one of the three
  • He was caught and sent back across the border 10 days after fleeing
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 9:44am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:51am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mainland authorities can exercise discretion to send back Hong Kong suspects involved in crimes in the city, but handovers from this side of the border have never occurred amid the lack of an extradition agreement.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.