Cheung Kam-fai confessed to the act of arson before he died, the Coroner’s Court heard. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong man in MTR arson case likened to ‘walking bomb’ despite getting ‘better psychiatric treatment than others’
- Cheung Kam-fai had struggled with a gambling addiction and racked up a debt of HK$100,000, court hears
- Medical records show he was first diagnosed as delusional in 2007 when he thought somebody was going to kill his son
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Cheung Kam-fai confessed to the act of arson before he died, the Coroner’s Court heard. Photo: Facebook