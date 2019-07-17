Channels

Cheung Kam-fai confessed to the act of arson before he died, the Coroner’s Court heard. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

Hong Kong man in MTR arson case likened to ‘walking bomb’ despite getting ‘better psychiatric treatment than others’

  • Cheung Kam-fai had struggled with a gambling addiction and racked up a debt of HK$100,000, court hears
  • Medical records show he was first diagnosed as delusional in 2007 when he thought somebody was going to kill his son
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 10:08am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:02am, 17 Jul, 2019

