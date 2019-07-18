Three police officers patrol the University of Hong Kong campus. Photo: Facebook
What rights do Hong Kong police have when it comes to entering premises? All you need to know following Sha Tin mall clashes
- Contentious talking point has emerged after protesters claim riot police had no right to enter New Town Plaza following Sunday’s peaceful protest
- Violent clashes between rioters and officers ensued with at least 28 people, including 13 police officers, injured. We explore the legalities
Protesters gather outside the customer service centre at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin on Tuesday evening. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers besiege complaints desk of Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza demanding owner Sun Hung Kai explain why police entered mall during extradition bill protest
- Hundreds gather at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin demanding reason police were allowed to enter premises during Sunday’s protest
- Protesters leave Post-it notes on walls asking SHKP to reply or face boycott by consumers
