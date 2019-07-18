Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taxis wait for passengers outside Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Taxi groups seek judicial review to restart consultation on Hong Kong government’s plan to launch franchised premium service

  • Apprehensive of incurring losses, taxi groups want ‘meaningful’ consultation with government on launch of premium service
  • They urge High Court to quash Chief Executive in Council’s order that introduced bill into Legislative Council
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 8:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taxis wait for passengers outside Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.