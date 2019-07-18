The male worker was taken to the Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po on Thursday, where he was pronounced dead. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong worker dies after becoming trapped under mechanical digger that toppled over at Tai Po building site
- Man, 47, thrown from excavator cabin in industrial accident in Sha Lan Road
- Firefighters free him but worker pronounced dead less than an hour later
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
