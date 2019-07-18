A wall and part of the roof of the former Married Inspectors’ Quarters collapsed in May 2016. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong contractors acquitted over 2016 collapse at historic former Central Police Station in Central during transformation into Tai Kwun heritage site
- Verdict comes three years after partial collapse at Married Inspectors’ Quarters during compound’s transformation into Tai Kwun heritage site
- Magistrate sides with defence, overturning prosecution based on government’s investigation into the project
Topic | Law
