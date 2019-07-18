The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Family of elderly Hong Kong woman who died after house call to lodge another complaint as coroner rules doctor ‘unreliable’
- Relatives blame ‘careless and negligent treatment’ and plan to consult lawyers about seeking damages
- Coroner questions why Dr Szeto King-ho gave Lai Loi-heung, 75, an injection with potentially dangerous side effects
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong