Iron railings on Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay have been removed in advance of Sunday’s protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police remove fences and bus stops from near Hong Kong march site ahead of extradition bill protest planned for Sunday
- Street furniture removed is similar to that previously used by demonstrators to make barricades but police say operation is a standard procedure for mass events
- Two men arrested for offences relating to two sieges of police headquarters by protesters on June 21 and 26
Riot police in a stand-off with protesters in Sha Tin on July 14. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong police leaders ‘ordered Sha Tin rescue mission for besieged officers’ at New Town Plaza, where bloody clashes occurred
- More than 20 elite officers were cornered in New Town Plaza on Sunday night – suffering physical and verbal abuse, according to sources
- Nearly 100 riot police officers said to have taken 30 minutes to find their comrades and help them evacuate
