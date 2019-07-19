Wong Ching-kit was the face of two videos capturing the incident. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong cryptocurrency promoter given suspended jail sentence over ‘money from the sky’ stunt that caused chaos in poor neighbourhood
- Wong Ching-kit, 25, better known as ‘Coin Young Master’, admitted committing a nuisance in a public place
- Magistrate observes that promotional stunt could easily have turned ugly as there were up to 300 people on site
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Wong Ching-kit was the face of two videos capturing the incident. Photo: Dickson Lee