Hong Kong police and the bomb squad at an industrial building. Photo: TVB News
Law and Crime

Bomb disposal squad called in after explosive substance found at Hong Kong industrial block in Tsuen Wan, leading to arrest of man, 27

  • Police evacuated people in the building and cordoned off the area for a controlled explosion
  • Case comes amid a weekend of protests planned against extradition bill, raising tensions
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 12:08pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:38pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Hong Kong police and the bomb squad at an industrial building. Photo: TVB News
