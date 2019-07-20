Hong Kong police and the bomb squad at an industrial building. Photo: TVB News
Bomb disposal squad called in after explosive substance found at Hong Kong industrial block in Tsuen Wan, leading to arrest of man, 27
- Police evacuated people in the building and cordoned off the area for a controlled explosion
- Case comes amid a weekend of protests planned against extradition bill, raising tensions
Topic | Hong Kong police
Hong Kong police and the bomb squad at an industrial building. Photo: TVB News