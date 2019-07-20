Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Telegram is a popular app widely used by protesters because of its encrypted messaging function. Photo: EPA-EFE
Law and Crime

Suspected leak of personal data of Hong Kong leader, top officials and lawmakers on Telegram app popular with protesters sparks call for police probe

  • City’s privacy watchdog says it received 315 complaints and inquiries related to case and has contacted social media platform to remove information
  • Telegram has been popular with extradition bill protesters because of its encrypted messaging function
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 1:22pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:27pm, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Telegram is a popular app widely used by protesters because of its encrypted messaging function. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.