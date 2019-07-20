Organisers are expecting another big turnout for Sunday’s extradition bill protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protest organisers lose appeal over shortened route for latest march as police express fears for public safety
- Independent appeal board backs move to end latest march at Southorn Playground in Wan Chai
- Civil Human Rights Front had originally wanted protest to go from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to Court of Final Appeal in Central
