The Post interviewed a gay man in Stanley Prison, who received a sentence harsher than the one he would have been given for committing an equivalent heterosexual offence. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Gay man given harsher jail sentence because of sexuality demands Carrie Lam intervention, as LGBT activists decry Hong Kong government for ‘dragging its feet’ over homosexual rights
- I deserve jail, says man convicted of having sex with underage boys, but only on same basis as equivalent heterosexual cases
- Activists and academics accuse administration of failing the gay and lesbian community by delays in reforming ‘unfair’ laws
Topic | Hong Kong courts
