The Post interviewed a gay man in Stanley Prison, who received a sentence harsher than the one he would have been given for committing an equivalent heterosexual offence. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Gay man given harsher jail sentence because of sexuality demands Carrie Lam intervention, as LGBT activists decry Hong Kong government for ‘dragging its feet’ over homosexual rights

  • I deserve jail, says man convicted of having sex with underage boys, but only on same basis as equivalent heterosexual cases
  • Activists and academics accuse administration of failing the gay and lesbian community by delays in reforming ‘unfair’ laws
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 12:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

The Hong Kong Pride Parade 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee
How Hong Kong passed homosexuality law, decriminalising same-sex acts, in 1991

  • Governor Sir Murray MacLehose had advocated in favour of decriminalisation 11 years earlier
  • A 1983 review concluded ‘the prohibition of homosexuality in law only came about in British colonies with the onset of the Victorian era’
Topic |   From our archives
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 7:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

The Hong Kong Pride Parade 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee
