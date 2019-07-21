Police say the explosives seizure is the largest in the city since 1997. Photo: Felix Wong
Two of three men arrested over Hong Kong’s biggest bomb plot, discovered on eve of major anti-government protest, are members of pro-independence groups
- Those arrested include members of Hong Kong National Front and Hong Kong Independence Union, which deny any knowledge of plot
- Powerful explosives found at industrial building in Tsuen Wan, as well as 10 petrol bombs and anti-extradition bill material
Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
Tens of thousands in Hong Kong kick off third major protest march against extradition bill, pushing for investigation into police actions, among other demands
- Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two other massive marches in June, slams crowd control measures and shortened route
- City has been rocked by a series of protests which have taken a violent turn
