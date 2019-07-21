Channels

Police say the explosives seizure is the largest in the city since 1997. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Two of three men arrested over Hong Kong’s biggest bomb plot, discovered on eve of major anti-government protest, are members of pro-independence groups

  • Those arrested include members of Hong Kong National Front and Hong Kong Independence Union, which deny any knowledge of plot
  • Powerful explosives found at industrial building in Tsuen Wan, as well as 10 petrol bombs and anti-extradition bill material
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 9:24pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:56pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Police say the explosives seizure is the largest in the city since 1997. Photo: Felix Wong
Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
Politics

Tens of thousands in Hong Kong kick off third major protest march against extradition bill, pushing for investigation into police actions, among other demands

  • Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two other massive marches in June, slams crowd control measures and shortened route
  • City has been rocked by a series of protests which have taken a violent turn
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 3:39pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:21pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
