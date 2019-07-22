Channels

White-clad men attacked travellers and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Law and Crime

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam blasts violence at Yuen Long and liaison office, amid further extradition bill unrest

  • ‘Violence will only breed more violence,’ warns Lam, meeting the press with full team of top officials
  • Police commissioner defends force against allegations officers arrived too late to rampaging mob in New Territories
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu  

Christy Leung  

Published: 4:11pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:15pm, 22 Jul, 2019

White-clad men attacked travellers and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passenger at the Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

At least 45 injured as rod-wielding mob dressed in white rampages through Yuen Long MTR station, beating screaming protesters

  • Blood smeared on floor in chilling attacks against demonstrators on train and around Yuen Long MTR station
  • By 7am, at least 45 people had been sent to hospital or had sought treatment, according to the Hospital Authority
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Danny Mok  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 3:04am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:56pm, 22 Jul, 2019

A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passenger at the Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
