Men wearing white T-shirts and wielding weapons stand on the streets of Yuen Long on Sunday night, which descended into mob violence. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to launch raids on white-clad thugs, including members of 14K and Wo Shing Wo triad gangs, who unleashed terror on protesters and bystanders in Yuen Long

  • Force preparing major arrest operation against mob carrying metal rods and sticks who targeted protesters and passengers at MTR station and beyond
  • List of more than 100 suspects includes faction leader of notorious gang, with raids expected to start on Monday and last for days
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 8:08pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:08pm, 22 Jul, 2019

A mob in white T-shirts attacked passengers, black-clad extradition bill protesters and journalists on Sunday at Tuen Long MTR station. Photo: Jeffie Lam
Politics

Hong Kong press associations ‘strongly condemn’ attacks on journalists at Yuen Long MTR station

  • At least four local journalists attacked by white-clad mob on Sunday, including a woman who was beaten while filming live
  • Media groups denounce violence as ‘serious threat to freedom of press and speech’ – and call on police to deliver justice
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 7:23pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:03pm, 22 Jul, 2019

A mob in white T-shirts attacked passengers, black-clad extradition bill protesters and journalists on Sunday at Tuen Long MTR station. Photo: Jeffie Lam
