Men wearing white T-shirts and wielding weapons stand on the streets of Yuen Long on Sunday night, which descended into mob violence. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police to launch raids on white-clad thugs, including members of 14K and Wo Shing Wo triad gangs, who unleashed terror on protesters and bystanders in Yuen Long
- Force preparing major arrest operation against mob carrying metal rods and sticks who targeted protesters and passengers at MTR station and beyond
- List of more than 100 suspects includes faction leader of notorious gang, with raids expected to start on Monday and last for days
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A mob in white T-shirts attacked passengers, black-clad extradition bill protesters and journalists on Sunday at Tuen Long MTR station. Photo: Jeffie Lam
Hong Kong press associations ‘strongly condemn’ attacks on journalists at Yuen Long MTR station
- At least four local journalists attacked by white-clad mob on Sunday, including a woman who was beaten while filming live
- Media groups denounce violence as ‘serious threat to freedom of press and speech’ – and call on police to deliver justice
