(Left to right) Senior Immigration Officer Mong Yuen-ting, Assistant Principal Immigration Officer Au-Yeung Chi-wai and Chief Immigration Officer Lau Yiu-fai on Wednesday at Immigration Tower. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong District Court sentences Filipino recruiter to two years in prison for domestic helper visa scam
- A 55-year-old woman charged with forgery and conspiracy to defraud in helping 12 Filipinos stay in Hong Kong illegally
- Officials say 33 people were arrested for fake domestic helper contracts last year – in the first half year of 2019 there have been 23 arrests
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
