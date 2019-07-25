Channels

Raphael Wong being escorted to Lai Chi Kok Detention Centre in April this year. Photo: Robert Ng
Law and Crime

Democracy activist jailed over 2014 Occupy protests applies for judicial review of laws banning him from standing in Hong Kong elections for five years

  • Lawyers for Raphael Wong of the League of Social Democrats say disqualification violates city’s Bill of Rights and Basic Law
  • Wong was jailed for eight months after being convicted of two charges of incitement over civil disobedience movement
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 6:16pm, 25 Jul, 2019

