Raphael Wong being escorted to Lai Chi Kok Detention Centre in April this year. Photo: Robert Ng
Democracy activist jailed over 2014 Occupy protests applies for judicial review of laws banning him from standing in Hong Kong elections for five years
- Lawyers for Raphael Wong of the League of Social Democrats say disqualification violates city’s Bill of Rights and Basic Law
- Wong was jailed for eight months after being convicted of two charges of incitement over civil disobedience movement
Topic | Hong Kong courts
