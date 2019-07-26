Riot police arrive in Sheung Wan to clear extradition bill protesters on July 21. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police confirm use of sponge grenades, rubber bullets and 55 cans of tear gas against extradition bill protesters during clash at Sheung Wan
- Head of police public relations says, ‘We think the force we used was lawful and proportionate’
- Softer, larger grenades are less lethal than rubber bullets, says military analyst
Riot police arrive in Sheung Wan to clear extradition bill protesters on July 21. Photo: Felix Wong