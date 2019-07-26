Channels

Left to right: Wong Cho-shing, Lau Cheuk-ngai, Wong Wai-ho, Pak Wing-bun and Lau Hing-pui arrive at the High Court on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Two Hong Kong police officers jailed over Occupy assault clear their names while five others have sentence reduced but must return to prison

  • Long-awaited judgment comes as city’s embattled police force faces severe criticism for its response to extradition bill protesters and Yuen Long attack
  • Court of Appeal judges spent eight months analysing the officers’ complaints their convictions were unsafe and their sentences ‘manifestly excessive’
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 12:09pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Protesters ram the windows of the Legislative Council Complex during a protest on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Police looking for more than 700 ‘core’ extradition bill protesters involved in recent clashes in Hong Kong

  • Sources say most of those wanted are under the age of 25 and are divided into two groups – one radical and violent, the other providing logistical support
  • Police are using image recognition software to identify protesters, most of whom concealed their faces. Several are believed to have already fled the city
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 3:12pm, 23 Jul, 2019

