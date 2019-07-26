Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Barry Lai (second left front row), acting senior superintendent of Drug Investigation Bureau, at the press conference to announce the Balkan drug cartel bust in Croatia on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong authorities seize more than 1 tonne of cocaine in first six months of 2019, in biggest haul since 2003 – ketamine and marijuana busts also skyrocket

  • Authorities say 1,014kg is nearly three times the amount of cocaine grabbed over same period last year
  • Ketamine seizures up more than 140 per cent and marijuana up more than 60 per cent
Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 10:16pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Barry Lai (second left front row), acting senior superintendent of Drug Investigation Bureau, at the press conference to announce the Balkan drug cartel bust in Croatia on Thursday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.