Police officers push back protesters during unrest in Mong Kok on July 7. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Second Hong Kong police union issues statement blasting chief secretary for apology over force’s handling of Yuen Long attacks

  • Junior Police Officers’ Association says No 2 official Matthew Cheung ‘shattered firm belief in duty’ among officers with his comments on Friday
  • Association challenges Cheung to command operations for potential unrest at Saturday’s banned protest in Yuen Long
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 2:33pm, 27 Jul, 2019

