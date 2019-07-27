Police officers push back protesters during unrest in Mong Kok on July 7. Photo: Dickson Lee
Second Hong Kong police union issues statement blasting chief secretary for apology over force’s handling of Yuen Long attacks
- Junior Police Officers’ Association says No 2 official Matthew Cheung ‘shattered firm belief in duty’ among officers with his comments on Friday
- Association challenges Cheung to command operations for potential unrest at Saturday’s banned protest in Yuen Long
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
