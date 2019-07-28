Channels

Protesters line the train tracks in Yuen Long during Saturday’s demonstration. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police help protesters leave illegal Yuen Long march in bid to avoid bloody battle in town rocked by mob violence

  • New tactics as officers call up additional trains to avoid repeat of clashes in Sha Tin
  • Protesters given time to leave from Long Ping and Yuen Long MTR stations after tensions ease between two sides
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 8:18am, 28 Jul, 2019

Protesters line the train tracks in Yuen Long during Saturday’s demonstration. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Riot police drive back protesters near Nam Pin Wai village in Yuen Long on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Another weekend in Hong Kong: chaos, tear gas and anger as protesters descend on Yuen Long

  • Tens of thousands march through the northern town where an armed mob attacked anti-government demonstrators a week ago
  • Tensions flared by late afternoon, and by nightfall a few hundred were still battling police at the train station
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:45am, 28 Jul, 2019

Riot police drive back protesters near Nam Pin Wai village in Yuen Long on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
