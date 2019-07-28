Channels

Extradition bill protesters on Castle Peak Road in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Key figure behind Yuen Long march Max Chung arrested for ‘inciting unlawful assembly’ after hundreds of thousands join protest banned by Hong Kong police

  • Yuen Long resident Chung taken away by police after he attends forum at Victoria Park
  • Chung proposed march after bloody attacks at Yuen Long MTR station last Sunday when more than 100 men attacked protesters and passers-by
Zoe Low  

TOP PICKS

As it happened: bloody clashes and tear gas fired as Hong Kong protesters descend on Yuen Long

  • Most demonstrators leave as police fired tear gas and sponge grenades in dispersal operation that began around 5pm 
  • Violence intensifies as protesters use fire extinguishers and blood seen on station floor
SCMP Reporters  

Protesters let off fire extinguishers inside Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
SCMP Reporters  

