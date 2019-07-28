Extradition bill protesters on Castle Peak Road in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
Key figure behind Yuen Long march Max Chung arrested for ‘inciting unlawful assembly’ after hundreds of thousands join protest banned by Hong Kong police
- Yuen Long resident Chung taken away by police after he attends forum at Victoria Park
- Chung proposed march after bloody attacks at Yuen Long MTR station last Sunday when more than 100 men attacked protesters and passers-by
As it happened: bloody clashes and tear gas fired as Hong Kong protesters descend on Yuen Long
- Most demonstrators leave as police fired tear gas and sponge grenades in dispersal operation that began around 5pm
- Violence intensifies as protesters use fire extinguishers and blood seen on station floor
Protesters let off fire extinguishers inside Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
