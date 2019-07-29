Three controversial anti-riot vehicles armed with water cannons will hit the streets of Hong Kong this week. Photo: Handout
Anti-riot vehicles equipped with water cannons to begin road tests in Hong Kong and could be ready to disperse protesters in August
- Designed for crowd control and costing more than US$2 million, the Mercedes-Benz vehicles have been stationed in Fanling since May
- Force considering spraying liquid dye at radical protesters to make identifying suspects easier, senior police source reveals
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters as they head towards the central government’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing to respond to social unrest in Hong Kong after more violent clashes following protest rally
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office will give its stance and views on the situation – the first time it has held a press briefing on city since the handover
- Announcement comes as some of Hong Kong Island’s busiest districts again become a battleground between protesters and riot police
