Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Three controversial anti-riot vehicles armed with water cannons will hit the streets of Hong Kong this week. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Anti-riot vehicles equipped with water cannons to begin road tests in Hong Kong and could be ready to disperse protesters in August

  • Designed for crowd control and costing more than US$2 million, the Mercedes-Benz vehicles have been stationed in Fanling since May
  • Force considering spraying liquid dye at radical protesters to make identifying suspects easier, senior police source reveals
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 8:46am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Three controversial anti-riot vehicles armed with water cannons will hit the streets of Hong Kong this week. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters as they head towards the central government’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Beijing to respond to social unrest in Hong Kong after more violent clashes following protest rally

  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office will give its stance and views on the situation – the first time it has held a press briefing on city since the handover
  • Announcement comes as some of Hong Kong Island’s busiest districts again become a battleground between protesters and riot police
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 6:18am, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police fire tear gas at protesters as they head towards the central government’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.