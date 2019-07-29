Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during the latest round of clashes in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police chief proud of how officers have handled extradition bill protests, and appeals for unity in face of ‘unparalleled challenges’
- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo writes to 30,000-strong force in bid to soothe anger and boost morale
- Top cop tells officers he will stand by them and praises their ‘enormous contribution’ over past seven weeks
Topic | Hong Kong police
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during the latest round of clashes in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang