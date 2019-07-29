Chan Wing-kai was jailed for nearly four years at District Court in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
From crime fighter to criminal: serial offender who stole HK$6.5 million in banking scam was 32-year veteran of Hong Kong police
- Chan Wing-kai had litany of previous convictions, and had promised judge he would turn over a new leaf after being jailed in 2016
- But 62-year-old returned to a life of crime just three months after getting out of prison
Topic | Law
