The District Court in Wan Chai. The defence counsel said So Wing-yiu, 71, became addicted to gambling after retiring from the Hong Kong Police Force in 1994. Photo: Nora Tam
Four associates of bookmaking ex-sergeant in Hong Kong police found guilty of laundering money from illegal horse and football betting
- Four men, including brother-in-law, younger brother and former subordinate allowed bank accounts to be used for channelling illicit funds
- Judge says ‘Imprisonment is inevitable’ – as sentence to be handed down August 29
Topic | Hong Kong courts
