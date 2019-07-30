Riot police hold down a protester in another clash in the city centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
44 out of 49 arrested in Sunday’s clashes between extradition bill protesters and Hong Kong police ‘to be charged for rioting’
- The move would be a first of its kind over the political crisis that has gripped the city since June
- Remaining detainees will be bailed or released unconditionally, according to source
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
As it happened: How a seemingly directionless Hong Kong march stretched for 6km and still ended in clashes
- Organisers only granted permission to hold rally in Chater Garden but protesters begin marching and spread out
- State Council's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office earlier announced it is to reveal its stance on city’s situation on Monday
Protesters and police clash in what have become familiar scenes in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
