Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police hold down a protester in another clash in the city centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

44 out of 49 arrested in Sunday’s clashes between extradition bill protesters and Hong Kong police ‘to be charged for rioting’

  • The move would be a first of its kind over the political crisis that has gripped the city since June
  • Remaining detainees will be bailed or released unconditionally, according to source
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 8:12pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police hold down a protester in another clash in the city centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: How a seemingly directionless Hong Kong march stretched for 6km and still ended in clashes

  • Organisers only granted permission to hold rally in Chater Garden but protesters begin marching and spread out
  • State Council's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office earlier announced it is to reveal its stance on city’s situation on Monday
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 6:16am, 29 Jul, 2019

Protesters and police clash in what have become familiar scenes in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 6:16am, 29 Jul, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.