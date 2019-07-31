The officer in Kwai Chung points his gun, loaded with beanbag rounds, at the protesting crowd. Photo: AFP
Gun-toting officer was in fear for his life, Hong Kong Police say after more extradition bill clashes
- The sergeant had been surrounded and had his helmet snatched, force says
- Protesters were picketing Kwai Chung Police Station waiting for 44 people charged with rioting to be released on bail
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
