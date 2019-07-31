A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked passengers and passers-by late at night in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong police left ‘dejected and discouraged’ by corruption watchdog’s investigation over violent Yuen Long attacks
- Independent Commission Against Corruption reportedly set to look into allegations of misconduct
- But some police want leaking of investigation to be subject of its own inquiry
Topic | Hong Kong police
A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked passengers and passers-by late at night in Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout.