Government staff return to work at offices in Admiralty after a protest shuts down the area. Photo: Nora Tam
Civil servants must remain neutral and loyal to leader, Hong Kong government says in response to employee views on handling of extradition bill protests
- Statement warns of action against civil servants for service code violation as about 2,000 employees plan to join rally in Central on Friday
- Police turn down application for another rally in Mong Kok on Saturday citing risk to public safety and allow an assembly instead
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
