Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kris Lau, a high-profile tutor, leaves the West Kowloon Court in Sham Shui Po after a hearing on MAY 22. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong celebrity English tutor Kris Lau pleads not guilty to bribing ex-assistant to leak HKDSE exam information

  • Lau said to have offered former assistant HK$1,000 for confidential information about the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
  • Both men plead not guilty to a joint charge of conspiracy
Topic |   Law
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 7:24pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kris Lau, a high-profile tutor, leaves the West Kowloon Court in Sham Shui Po after a hearing on MAY 22. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.