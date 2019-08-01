Kris Lau, a high-profile tutor, leaves the West Kowloon Court in Sham Shui Po after a hearing on MAY 22. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong celebrity English tutor Kris Lau pleads not guilty to bribing ex-assistant to leak HKDSE exam information
- Lau said to have offered former assistant HK$1,000 for confidential information about the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
- Both men plead not guilty to a joint charge of conspiracy
Topic | Law
