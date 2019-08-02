Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters gathering on June 21 outside police headquarters in Wan Chai, the scene of offences allegedly committed by the first extradition bill protester to appear in court. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

First suspect in court over Hong Kong extradition bill protests sees number of charges against him triple

  • Defendant now charged with seven counts of assaulting a police officer, one of unauthorised assembly and another for criminal damage
  • All of those offences allegedly committed outside city’s police headquarters on June 21
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 2:23pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters gathering on June 21 outside police headquarters in Wan Chai, the scene of offences allegedly committed by the first extradition bill protester to appear in court. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Some people involved in the July 28 clashes face riot charges. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong riot charges pushed ahead in unprecedented hardline move as justice chief forgoes usual written advice

  • Teresa Cheng opted to give police verbal assent on prosecutions, which could end in 10-year sentences for 44 people
  • Move seen as seeking to deter further protests, amid allegations from prosecutors that political considerations are involved
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:41pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some people involved in the July 28 clashes face riot charges. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.