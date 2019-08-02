Protesters gathering on June 21 outside police headquarters in Wan Chai, the scene of offences allegedly committed by the first extradition bill protester to appear in court. Photo: Edmond So
First suspect in court over Hong Kong extradition bill protests sees number of charges against him triple
- Defendant now charged with seven counts of assaulting a police officer, one of unauthorised assembly and another for criminal damage
- All of those offences allegedly committed outside city’s police headquarters on June 21
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Some people involved in the July 28 clashes face riot charges. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong riot charges pushed ahead in unprecedented hardline move as justice chief forgoes usual written advice
- Teresa Cheng opted to give police verbal assent on prosecutions, which could end in 10-year sentences for 44 people
- Move seen as seeking to deter further protests, amid allegations from prosecutors that political considerations are involved
Topic | Hong Kong protests
