Kowloon City Court Magistrate Ho Chun-yiu said Fung was very lucky as her conviction would have warranted imprisonment. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong kindergarten teacher escapes jail term after snatching child’s necklace and pulling down his shorts, as boy’s mother refuses to let him recall horror in court
- Fung Yan-yi, accused of ill treatment to child, was let free on a good-behaviour bond of 12 months while she could have faced three years’ jail term
- Magistrate said she was very lucky and warned her against hurting people
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Kowloon City Court Magistrate Ho Chun-yiu said Fung was very lucky as her conviction would have warranted imprisonment. Photo: Nora Tam