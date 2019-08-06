Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fraudsters impersonating mainland Chinese officials conned Hongkongers out of nearly HK$50 million in the first half of this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Law and Crime

Hong Kong students conned out of HK$10.6 million in phone scams, but extradition bill protests put police on edge about warning them of threat

  • Mainland and local students among victims as fraudsters impersonating Chinese officials bag HK$46.5 million in first six months of the year
  • Source says ongoing political crisis has left police wondering whether they are welcome on campus
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 11:26am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fraudsters impersonating mainland Chinese officials conned Hongkongers out of nearly HK$50 million in the first half of this year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.