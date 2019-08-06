Fraudsters impersonating mainland Chinese officials conned Hongkongers out of nearly HK$50 million in the first half of this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong students conned out of HK$10.6 million in phone scams, but extradition bill protests put police on edge about warning them of threat
- Mainland and local students among victims as fraudsters impersonating Chinese officials bag HK$46.5 million in first six months of the year
- Source says ongoing political crisis has left police wondering whether they are welcome on campus
