An employee counts Hong Kong one-thousand dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank Ltd. headquarters in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The Hong Kong dollarís one-month historical volatility climbed to the highest since early February as traders were†whiplashed†by the currencyís price swings amid declining liquidity. With the cityís de facto central bank having spent $2.8 billion in March to defend the peg to the U.S. dollar, Hong Kongís aggregate balance has dropped and interbank rates have soared. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg