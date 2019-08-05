Filipino dancer Jethro Santiago Pioquinto (right) leaves court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: Filipino dancer and 15-year-old boy among those charged over weekend clashes in Mong Kok and Wong Tai Sin
- Charges range from unlawful assembly and failing to provide proof of ID, to assaulting and obstructing police
- Sixteen suspects were expected to appear in court but five remain in hospital
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Filipino dancer Jethro Santiago Pioquinto (right) leaves court. Photo: Brian Wong