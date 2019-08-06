The four accused were arrested over a protest in Yuen Long on July 27. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: four men accused of possessing weapons at Yuen Long demonstration granted bail at High Court
- Defendants were initially denied bail but High Court approves temporary release with conditions such as overnight curfew
- Charges of possessing an offensive weapon relate to an unauthorised protest in Yuen Long on July 27
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The four accused were arrested over a protest in Yuen Long on July 27. Photo: Felix Wong