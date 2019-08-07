Channels

SCMP
Ida Ng Kit-ching, an assistant commissioner at customs, believes AI can be developed to catch more criminals. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Law and Crime

Customs looks to AI to combat more cases of smuggling of drugs and cigarettes in Hong Kong, using it to sift through thousands of online posts

  • Department has used supercomputer since 2017 to scour social media and other websites, with one-third of counterfeit cases so far this year detected by it
  • It is part of a ‘smart customs’ initiative, referred to by city leader in her policy address last October
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung

Updated: 12:00pm, 7 Aug, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Cocaine wraps found inside the shoes of a suspect, who is one of four arrested in a customs operation targeting drug trafficking by young people between Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Drug dealers offering free travel and quick cash to lure young Hongkongers into trafficking cocaine, Ice and ketamine mules

  • Criminals recruit young traffickers in online chat groups, offering free trips across Asia and South America
  • Four suspects aged as young as 15 arrested in customs operation targeting Hong Kong to Macau route
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 8:32pm, 9 Jul, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
