Ida Ng Kit-ching, an assistant commissioner at customs, believes AI can be developed to catch more criminals. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Customs looks to AI to combat more cases of smuggling of drugs and cigarettes in Hong Kong, using it to sift through thousands of online posts
- Department has used supercomputer since 2017 to scour social media and other websites, with one-third of counterfeit cases so far this year detected by it
- It is part of a ‘smart customs’ initiative, referred to by city leader in her policy address last October
Cocaine wraps found inside the shoes of a suspect, who is one of four arrested in a customs operation targeting drug trafficking by young people between Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Handout
Drug dealers offering free travel and quick cash to lure young Hongkongers into trafficking cocaine, Ice and ketamine mules
- Criminals recruit young traffickers in online chat groups, offering free trips across Asia and South America
- Four suspects aged as young as 15 arrested in customs operation targeting Hong Kong to Macau route
