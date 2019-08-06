Officers also arrested 148 people, 95 men and 53 women, during the protests on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Police fired nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition during chaos that gripped Hong Kong, almost equalling amount used in June and July clashes
- Officers used more than 800 rounds of tear gas, 140 rubber bullets and 20 sponge-tipped rounds on Monday
- Protests have escalated into attempt to destroy city say police, echoing comments made by city’s leader Carrie Lam
Topic | Hong Kong police
Officers also arrested 148 people, 95 men and 53 women, during the protests on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong