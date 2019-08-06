Officers use the gas to disperse people besieging the local police station. Photo: Edmond So
Tear gas fired in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong after student’s arrest amid long-running political unrest
- The campus leader had been found carrying 10 laser pointers
- Officers use the gas to disperse more than 300 people besieging the local station
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Businesses on King’s Road began closing from about 2pm on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rumours of armed gangs heighten North Point tensions after anti-government protesters’ fight with mob
- Anti-government protesters clashed with men wielding sticks on Monday night
- Unsubstantiated reports of Fujianese reinforcements coming to settle scores in the area prompt businesses to shut up shop early
