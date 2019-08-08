Anti-government protesters shine lasers at riot police in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Laser pointers are not illegal in Hong Kong, but are they weapons, and what harm can they do to people?
- The law says any object can be considered a weapon if it is used to attack someone, but that means an umbrella is also a weapon
- Experts say if a beam is powerful enough it can burn a person’s skin and damage their eyesight permanently
Laser pointers for sale at a market in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Laser pointers are in the spotlight in Hong Kong’s protests and selling briskly. But are they ‘offensive weapons’ and can you be arrested for carrying one?
- After student leader was detained for carrying the devices, protesters besieged a police station then arranged a ‘stargazing event’ the next day
- Police demonstrate how laser beam can set sheet of paper alight, though Post unable to get same result using a laser pointer bought in Sham Shui Po
