Protesters light up the Hong Kong Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui in protest after police arrested a student for possession of laser pointers, which authorities claim is an offensive weapon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters shine light on arrest of Hong Kong student with new kind of laser rally
- Hundreds gather outside Hong Kong Space Museum to protest arrest of Baptist University student Keith Fong
- Student was stopped by off-duty officers after buying 10 laser pointers which police say have been used to attack them
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters light up the Hong Kong Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui in protest after police arrested a student for possession of laser pointers, which authorities claim is an offensive weapon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch John Tse (centre) says the beams emitted from the laser pointers can “flash blind” someone and also cause serious eye injuries. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong police defend arrest of Baptist University student leader for possessing laser pointers, even as lawmaker and professors question evidence to prove motive of accused
- Police call items ‘laser guns’ and defend arrest by demonstrating power of beams they produced at press conference
- Lawmaker and professors condemn arrest, saying pointers were bought legally and it was not clear if they were meant to harm anyone
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch John Tse (centre) says the beams emitted from the laser pointers can “flash blind” someone and also cause serious eye injuries. Photo: Roy Issa