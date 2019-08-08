The colonial landmark next to Victoria Harbour is a popular spot with residents and tourists alike. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protester accused of defacing city’s famous clock tower and assaulting another man during civil unrest
- Lai Wai-bond said to have spray-painted historical monument in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday
- Decorator also accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Lee Fook-peng
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The colonial landmark next to Victoria Harbour is a popular spot with residents and tourists alike. Photo: K.Y. Cheng