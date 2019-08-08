Alan Lau oversaw operations during the 2014 Occupy protests and the 2016 Mong Kok riot. Photo: Edward Wong
Senior Hong Kong policeman comes out of retirement to lead response to anti-government protests
- Former deputy chief Alan Lau, who oversaw operations during Occupy protests and Mong Kok riot, will report for duty on Friday
- He has been appointed deputy commissioner (special duty) for six months, to ‘enhance strategic command and oversee public order events’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Alan Lau oversaw operations during the 2014 Occupy protests and the 2016 Mong Kok riot. Photo: Edward Wong
Chief Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch John Tse (centre) says the beams emitted from the laser pointers can “flash blind” someone and also cause serious eye injuries. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong police defend arrest of Baptist University student leader for possessing laser pointers, even as lawmaker and professors question evidence to prove motive of accused
- Police call items ‘laser guns’ and defend arrest by demonstrating power of beams they produced at press conference
- Lawmaker and professors condemn arrest, saying pointers were bought legally and it was not clear if they were meant to harm anyone
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch John Tse (centre) says the beams emitted from the laser pointers can “flash blind” someone and also cause serious eye injuries. Photo: Roy Issa