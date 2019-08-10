Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Clashes between police and extradition bill protesters in Yuen Long on July 27. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

What are the weapons Hong Kong police use on anti-government protesters and how dangerous are they?

  • Police have used crowd control methods involving tear gas, pepper spray and beanbag rounds in previous protests in the city
  • But other weapons – such as pepper balls, sponge grenades or rubber bullets – were used for the first time to disperse crowds during extradition bill protests
Topic |   Hong Kong police
SCMP

Athena Chan  

Sue Ng  

Updated: 12:04pm, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clashes between police and extradition bill protesters in Yuen Long on July 27. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.