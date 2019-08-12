Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Exterior view of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. 05NOV18 SCMP / Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong single father beat teenage son so badly with vacuum cleaner he spent 13 days in hospital

  • Unemployed man pleads guilty to two counts of assault at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court
  • Teen’s refusal to say why he was skipping school and coming home late prompted beating
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 6:44pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Exterior view of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. 05NOV18 SCMP / Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.