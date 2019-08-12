Sze Wing-tung pleaded guilty to six charges at the High Court and will be sentenced in September. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong kitchen worker pleads guilty to repeatedly molesting and having sex with 9-year-old boy, after convincing him he could help find his lost mobile phone
- Sze Wing-tung admits to four counts of indecent assault and two of homosexual buggery
- The 39-year-old committed offences over two month period last year
