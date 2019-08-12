Channels

Sze Wing-tung pleaded guilty to six charges at the High Court and will be sentenced in September. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong kitchen worker pleads guilty to repeatedly molesting and having sex with 9-year-old boy, after convincing him he could help find his lost mobile phone

  • Sze Wing-tung admits to four counts of indecent assault and two of homosexual buggery
  • The 39-year-old committed offences over two month period last year
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 8:04pm, 12 Aug, 2019

