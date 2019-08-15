Channels

Police handled 155 arson cases in the city in the first six months of 2019, up 9.9 per cent from 141 during the same period last year. Photo: Warton Li
Law and Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of setting alight subdivided flat during dispute with wife in Hong Kong’s Kowloon City

  • Initial probe reveals man used a cigarette lighter to set alight clothes during dispute with wife
  • Seven fire engines and two ambulances rushed to spot and blaze was controlled after 25 minutes
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:06pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.