Police handled 155 arson cases in the city in the first six months of 2019, up 9.9 per cent from 141 during the same period last year. Photo: Warton Li
Man arrested on suspicion of setting alight subdivided flat during dispute with wife in Hong Kong’s Kowloon City
- Initial probe reveals man used a cigarette lighter to set alight clothes during dispute with wife
- Seven fire engines and two ambulances rushed to spot and blaze was controlled after 25 minutes
Topic | Crime
